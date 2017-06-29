The Mormugao Municipal Council(MMC) managed to do recovery of Rs 5.28 crores in the last three months said Chief Officer(CO) of MMC Deepali Naik. “We received salary grants of 2014-15 of Rs 1.94 crore, Rs 48 lakhs as Octroi of 2015-16, HPCL paid Rs 1.47 cr in May and Goa Shipyard Limited paid 2 crores. Including rent and others the total recovery is Rs 5.28 cr.” The CO further informed that major part of the recovery went towards clearing of liabilities. “IOC is expected to pay around 1.50 cr in two days,” she added.