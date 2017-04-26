The Mormugao Municipal Council has given one month’s time to Goa Sahakar Bhandar to vacant their premises situated on the ground floor of municipality building or they will be forcibly evacuated. The Chief Officer Deepali Naik said that, “since 2008, the Sahakar Bhandar has not paid rent. We have recovered 18 lakhs from them so far and 42 lakhs remain unpaid.” It may be recalled due to non payment of rent the municipality had not given permissions to bhandar to do th maintenance work resulting in falling of plaster of the slab. The flats on top of the building are also vacated and the building as been declared unsafe, informed Naik. MMC plains to demolish the said building and come up with new structure.