The Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) has taken the Vasco railway station authorities to task for accumulating dumps of garbage in their premises giving rise to stink and unhygienic conditions which could further lead to disease outbreaks. The Chief Officer MMC Agnelo Fernandes has asked the railway officials to clear the garbage within a months’ time. “They can hand over the garbage to MMC for disposal if they so desire. But only after thorough segregation,” he added.

Fernandes informed that the railways contractor collects all the food waste from trains and dumps it in the railway dump yard. “This creates stink in nearby areas including Mata Secondary High School and students are even unable to eat their midday meals,” he lamented.