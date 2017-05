The Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) has issued notices to all the houses facing threat due to land slides asking them to vacate the houses. The Chief Officer has stated that, if they choose to continue to stay in the said structures they will be doing it at their own risk and the council can take action against them without any notice. The houses at Baina, Newvaddem, Sada, Bogda and other areas face water logging and land slides during monsoon. MMC issues this notice every year before monsoon.