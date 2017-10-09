MMC proposes measures to make Vasco tobacco free By Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 5 :54 pm In an effort to make Vasco city tobacco free the Mormugao Municipal Council(MMC) has resolved not to renew the license of the stalls and shops found selling tobacco products. The decision was taken in todays council meeting informed the Chairperson. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Offence registered against lady teacher for assaulting 9 year old student at Calangute Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 8 :18 pm MMC proposes measures to make Vasco tobacco free Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 5 :54 pm High Court Notice on Tiracol Challenged Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 4 :52 pm CM takes stock of GTDC’s performance for last 5 years Team Digital Goa - October 7, 2017, 8 :30 pm