The Mormugao Municipal Council(MMC) has initiated a drive to clear the footpaths and roads from all vendors selling fish, fruits and vegetables illegally. MMC today seized fish which was being sold in open obstructing the smooth flow of traffic. The Chief Officer MMC Agnelo Fernandes informed that, “henceforth all the perishable items will be sent to old age homes as we have done today.” He informed that the drive started from January 1. The MMC will not allow illegality in its jurisdiction he added.