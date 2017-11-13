The Mormugao Municipal Council following the complaints from the fisherfolks of Vasco fish market has assured them that from 20th of this month they will start cracking whip on the fish vendors selling fish by sitting at other places rather than sitting in the fish market. The fisherfolks on Monday met the chief officer Agnelo Fernandes and complained to him about the matter and how their was getting affected. They also questioned about the the people selling retail fish in shops at Khariwada, Vasco. Fernandes told media persons that, “from Tuesday onwards we will start warning the vendors sitting outside and from 20th action would be taken. Besides whether the retail fish business has permissions or not shall also be checked chief officer further informed.