The Mormugao Municipal Council will be soon implementing seventh pay. A resolution was taken on Wednesday in the council meet. There are 147 staff and the salary comes to about 90 lakhs. After seven th pay municipality will have to spend 30-40 lakhs more on the salary. The Chairperson Deepak Naik also informed that, a resolution to prepare the plan for the beautification of Maymollem lake has been taken, which will be then sent to the Chief Minister’s office.