The Mormugao Municipal Council will start creating awareness in public against dengue. In a meeting called by Chief Officer MMC Agnelo Fernandes of Heath officer Dr. Rashmi Khandeparkar, Chairperson Deepak Naik and others, it was reported that in last four months alone 150 suspected dengue cases were reported out of which 30 were positive. Fernandes said that though MMC will undertake pre monsoon work sooner it will also start creating awareness especailly in slum pockets of Vasco where these cases are reported often.