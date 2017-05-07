Mormugao Municipal Council on Friday took a decision to send a second reminder to the South Goa collector asking him to give reply to the resolution taken to the to stop coal transportation by road, as they have not received any reply to far. Replying to the MPT Chairman statement that Goans are outsiders, Chairperson MMC Deepak Naik informed that all activists and NGO’s are all Goans and have technically studied the matter and we thank them for their participation. He also pointed out that, MPT is acting like king and undertaking any amount of construction without permission or paying tax. Legal advise would be taken on this.