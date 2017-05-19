The Hindustan Petroleum Company Limited has paid the principle amount of 1.45 crores to the Mormugao Municipal Council, while Indian Oil Corporation is yet to make payment. Both companies are to pay 24 crores to MMC as lease rent since 2008. The Chief Officer MMC Deepali Naik, said that, “we will wait for IOC to make payment for a couple of days or else will take action of closing the premises.” The MMC has written to the DMA to fix a date for discussion with both the parties for waiver on Interest Penalty Rebate.