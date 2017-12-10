Food Safety on Wheels, a mobile food testing van of the Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), was launched on Sunday evening by chief minister Manohar Parrikar and health minister Vishwajit Rane.Fully equipped with a lab, the van will be used to conduct tests for common adulterants in milk, water, edible oils and other items. It will also be possible to draw on the spot samples and generate instant reports of the analysis.The FDA will also tie up with panchayats, municipalities and consumer clubs to spread awareness about food safety, hygiene and healthy eating habits, FDA director Jyoti Sardesai said.