Goa Government is contemplating to amend the act to declare cooking in open by tourists as nuisance. “Cooking in the open spaces anywhere else other than the designated places will be treated as nuisance,” CM Parrikar said.

Government will form special squads to monitor and reprimand tourists who cook in the open spaces and litter everywhere informed Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. “The squads will be in action by January 2018. Places in tourist belts will be identified and earmarked for such cooking,” he added.