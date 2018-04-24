South Goa District Crisis Group will hold a mock drill on April 26, 2018 between 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.at Zuari Agro Chemicals, Zuarinagar states a press communique.

The drill is planned to check the response and capabilities of the various departments and agencies in the district to undertake emergency operations in the event of occurence of such an accident informed Chairperson of South Goa District Crisis Group Anjali Sehrawat .

“Residents of Zuarinagar and the general public commuting from Dabolim Airport to Verna Junction will have to bear slight inconvenience owing to mock drill,” she added.