It’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 66th visit abroad in three years. But it’s a historic first by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel. Less than 11 years after Narendra Modi visited Israel as Gujarat Chief Minister in October 2006, Modi arrived at the Ben Gurion International Airport here, to a grand official ceremony and warm embrace by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described him as “my friend” at least three times during the 30-minute welcome at the airport.