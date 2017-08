Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday appealed to PM Narendra Modi to play a crucial role in settling the dispute over sharing water of the river Mahadayi. He told the media at Bijappur that when three riparian states cannot arrive at a consensus on the issue of sharing water of the river Mahadayi, the PM should take the initiative to resolve the dispute outside a court.

