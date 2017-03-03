After creating panic in Sattari, KFD also called as Monkey fever may have reached the border Taluka of Pernem. Around 6-7 monkeys were found dead in Patradevi area, some even in residential localities.

Reports about cause of death of the monkeys is expected in 15 days time. The presence of Monkey Fever disease in the area will be confirmed only after the reports. But to be on the safer side Goa government has ordered health department to vaccinate people in Pernem constituency particularly in villages near Banda in Sindhudurg.

Forest and health officials will also be vaccinated, informed Minister & Local MLA Rajendra Arlekar after meeting with health and forest officials including the health director in this regards. Health, Forest and other departments have been alerted said Arlekar.