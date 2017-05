The rain and thunder showers experienced by Goa today are not premonsoon but nonseasonal summer showers stated Director of Goa Meteorology Department and researcher Mohan Lal Sahu.

The Met department has predicted that monsoon is likely to arrive in Goa by June 6 this year. Valpoi recorded 42ml rain in the past 24 hours Sahu informed. Rain and thunder showers are likely to occur in parts of Goa tonight.