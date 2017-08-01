“Mopa airport work will start by this year end,” Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the house today. “Once construction starts team of officials will monitor training, jobs and other parts. 1750 jobs will be created by 2020 due to Mopa airport,” he added.

CM further informed the house that people from six villages around Mopa and Pernem Taluka will get preference in jobs at the airport.

In all 14 houses will be relocated he added.