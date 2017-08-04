Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana which provides health Insurance coverage for resident population Of Goa will be modified to make it more useful to people said Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane. “Additional procedures will be included and more hospitals will be enrolled, “the minister told the assembly today.

Over 2.16 lakh people have enrolled under the scheme as on July 20,2017 and the total premium of Rs 52.51 crore have been paid by Government to the Insurance Company, since the inception of the scheme. A total of 7346 claims have been settled under the scheme and 29 claims have been rejected the assembly was told.

Accident hotspots and new locations will be covered by 108 ambulance service and additional 14 ambulances will be added to the fleet Rane told the house