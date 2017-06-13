The Deputy collector of Mormugao has decided to direct PWD building section to inspect and finalise report of the buildings to be evacuated coming in immediate danger from the 36 buildings finalised by MMC. An urgent meeting of disaster management cell with all stake holders was held on Monday following two incident of slab collapse at Pushpanjali co operative Housing Society. Meanwhile two more incidents – Sajja collapse of Pereira Chambers in Vasco and two boulders sliding on Ricardo Enclave building damaging the pillars also occurred. MMC will be going for forceful eviction of Puspanjali Building if the building is not completely vacated in three days