The Deputy collector of Mormugao Mahadev Arondekar held a meeting on monsoon preparedness on Friday in his office of all departments coming under disaster management. He has directed a control room to be opened up at his office which will work 24/7 providing all the help needed during monsoon problems. Various departments have been briefed out tasks to complete before the onset of monsoons like desilting of waterways, cutting down of dangerous trees, etc.