Mormugao Fair price owners association today expressed displeasure over the decision of the government of closing down fair price shops in the state and demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for each shop owner. The central government has proposed to shut down fair price shops run under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and switch over to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

“By this decision government will affect the livelihood of 535 families directly and a thousands indirectly,” said Mormugao Fair Price Shop Association President Gandhi Henriques. Fair price shop owners lamented that many of them have been running their fair price shops for as many as 35 years now and it will be difficult for them to search for alternate sources of livelihood at this stage.