The Mormugao mamlatdar Satish Prabhu on Thursday called the two conflicting committees of Sai baba temple at Vasco and strictly warned them to sort out the issues between them at the earliest and maintain peace. Prabhu held a closed door meeting with both the committees and police. The committee is on war over the issue of donation box of the temple situated in Vasco. There are three locks to the box and Prabhu has told both the committees to keep one key each. The third key will be kept in the custody of the Mamlatdar Prabhu informed. He has also asked both the committees to submit their records of accounts by November 10.