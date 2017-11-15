Chief Officer of Mormugao Municipal Council Agnelo Fernandes met Principals and representatives of the schools coming within the jurisdiction of the council. The meeting was called to discuss safety and protection of students. Fernandes gave them strict instruction for installing CCVT’s. Various instructions were given on safety of the students in the meet attended by the Chairperson Deepak Naik and ADEI. One of the schools from Sada raised the safety issues as locals trespass their premises and even are seen drinking at night. Fernandes assured of alerting police over this. Naik said that earlier police would visit every school once in a month to check their complaints but now that has been stopped. He urged that police should again start visiting schools to look into their problems.