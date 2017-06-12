Panchayat elections voting in Mormugao taluka was by and large peaceful on Sunday. Seven panchayats come under the taluka which saw slow voting in the morning due to rains but late in the day the voting percentage picked up. Out of 4928 voters in Cansaulim panchayat 3323 voted with a percentage of 67.43. Out of 2133 voters in Quelossim panchayat 1700 voted with voting percentage of 79.70. Out of 5425 voters in Cortalim 3854 voted with percentage of 71.04. Out of 7812 voters in Chicalim 5343 voted with percentage of 68.39. Out of 1715 voters in Chicolna – Bogmallo 1329 voted with percentage of 77.49. Out of 13188 voters in Sancoale 9588 voted with percentage of 72.70. In Sancoale 9 out of 11 wards had elections. Out of 3105 voters in Velsao 2188 voted with percentage of 70.47. Over all Mormugao taluka panchayat saw 71. 33 % of voting.