Five persons, including a four-year-old girl and her mother, died in a road accident near Panaji this evening, police said.

Two families were travelling in a car when their vehicle collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the National Highway passing through Corlim village, 10km from here in Old Goa, they said.

Three of the car occupants – one Vrushali Bhoir, her four-year-old daughter Manashree and another woman Natalia Pereira – died in the crash. Two persons walking on the roadside, including a woman, were killed when the speeding car hit them before colliding with the truck, the police said.

The two were identified as Louis Minguel Menezes and a woman, Ida (full name not known).

Five other members of the Bhoir and Pereira families were seriously injured and admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for treatment, the police said.

“The CCTV footage obtained from the petrol pump located near the accident spot showed the car went on the wrong direction, first hit the two pedestrians and then rammed into the the truck,” a senior official said.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. “My heartfelt condolences to all affected by this tragedy,” he said in a message.

Meanwhile, Parrikar has called a meeting of traffic officials at his residence on Tuesday at 9.30 am.

“The Chief Minister is expected to review the traffic situation in the wake of rising number of accidents in the state,” an official attached to his office said.

