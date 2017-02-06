Home News Motorcyclist Crushed Under Truck At Curchorem News Motorcyclist Crushed Under Truck At Curchorem By Team Digital Goa - February 6, 2017, 4 :13 pm Sixty year old motor cyclist, A Gopi died on the spot after he was crushed under the wheels of a mining truck at Curchorem this morning. Locals have been demanding a mining bypass to avoid mishaps of this type for several years now. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike436FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS The Ridleys have arrived, 674 eggs so far - - February 6, 2017, 10 :37 am Female Voters % Surpass Male Voter % In Goa Team Digital Goa - February 5, 2017, 3 :08 pm Constituency Wise Voter Turnout For Goa Polls 2017 Team Digital Goa - February 5, 2017, 12 :06 am Goa Registers record Voter Turnout of 83% Team Digital Goa - February 4, 2017, 7 :12 pm