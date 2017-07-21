Home Breaking News MoU on nationalisation of rivers in 2 months. State govt to control... MoU on nationalisation of rivers in 2 months. State govt to control routes: CM By Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 12 :19 pm MoU on nationalisation of rivers in 2 months. State govt to control routes: CM - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Cross voting in Presidential elections exposes rift in Congress Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 9 :25 pm Revenue Minister Assures Action in illegalities in Colvale communidade plot allotment Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 5 :50 pm Mapusa Ravindra Bhavan land allotment by December Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 1 :53 pm IRB Constables dead body found at Porvorim Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 1 :43 pm