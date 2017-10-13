A memorandum of understanding to develop green corridor with model plantation and beautification on the National Highway stretch passing through Goa was signed today in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways & Shipping, Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The project costing Rs 100 Crores will be funded by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and GSIDC will execute & maintain the same. GSIDC will involve local expertise and consult interested Goans to make Goa highways green by planting native fruit / flower bearing plants.