South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar assured to discuss the issue of parking land at the airport with Chief Minister Parrikar. He was speaking at the Coordination meet of Airport stake holders held today. “Various issues are being discussed for necessary action before the start of tourist season so that Goa’s brand image is kept intact,” added Sawaikar.

Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida stressed upon the need to impart soft skills to tourist taxi drivers. “Tourist taxi drivers need to be trained and etiquette classes need to be given to them as their behaviour affects the reputation of Goa as a tourist state,” he said.