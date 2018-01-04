South Goa M P Narendra Sawaikar has raised concerns about the issue of fitting of speed governors in tourists taxis through a representation made to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Presenting the petitions made by North & South Goa Taxi Owner’s Association Sawaikar said in his representation Sawaikar urged the union minister to direct the concerned officials to examine and review the issue in larger interest of tourist taxi owners of Goa.