The Mormugao Port Trust issued a statement on Friday raising question over the presence of people from outside the Port town during the three day public hearing at Tilak Maidan at Khariawaddo regarding MPTs expansion plans. The port trust further added that it is the people from outside Vasco who are forceful of their demands for stoppage of the cargo operations rather than strictly demanding implementation of environmental laws and safeguards. Emphasising that MPT is the economic edifice of the entire state of Goa as a large number of industries in and around Goa are entirely dependent on it the statement added, ‘It would have served the purpose well, had the citizens focused on insisting the compliance of the environmental norms instead of opposing the project for the sake of it’