Home News MPT to approach NGT over GSPCB’s withdrawal of consent to handle coal... News MPT to approach NGT over GSPCB’s withdrawal of consent to handle coal import By Digital Goa - March 31, 2018, 10 :46 pm Mormugao Port Trust(MPT) said it will approach the National Green Tribunal(NGT) over Goa State Pollution Control Board’s(GSPCB) decision to withdraw the consent to handle import of coal at the harbour. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Paragliding institutes in Goa asked to submit complete training schedule to police in view... Digital Goa - March 31, 2018, 9 :57 pm E-Way bill not needed for intra-state movement of goods till May 31 Digital Goa - March 31, 2018, 9 :38 pm Burglars strike at Lotoulim house while the family attends church service Digital Goa - March 31, 2018, 3 :23 pm Panaji Shopkeepers object to CCP’s plastic bag use fee of Rs 48,000 Digital Goa - March 31, 2018, 2 :02 pm