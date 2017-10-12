The Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) is planning to salvage the remnants of German ships, dating back to World War II, lying at the sea bed and coming in the way of its projects of setting up a fishing harbour fishing harbour and the cargo jetty.The shipwrecks, lying in the sea at Mormugao harbour for more than six decades, will be salvaged as a part of the Union shipping ministry’s plan to construct a fishing harbour and a cargo jetty at MPT.In March 1943, during World War II, a group of British commandos had blown up German ships – Ehrenfels, Drachenfels and Brownfels — off the Mormugao coast. The shipwrecks have now turned into “mere metal plates” after lying under the waters for several years, MPT Chairman I Jeykumar said.The shipwrecks have now turned into “mere metal plates” after lying under the waters for several years, MPT Chairman I Jeykumar said.