Goa Against Coal on Tuesday expressed fear over MPT trying to grab the entire Khariawaddo beach stretch for its expansion and have presented proposed fishing jetty plan before the Vasco fishing community as a bait. Member GAC Sanjay Redkar said that, ‘slowly the fishermen will be pushed in an isolated corner. MPT has its monstrous expansion plan which will displace the entire fishing community in Vasco.” The GAC has challenged MPT that if they try to do more illegalities on their land they will be taken to court.