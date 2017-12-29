Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida on Friday announced that the foundation stone of the new fish market complex will be laid in the first week of March. Theproject was pending for last five years as the local fish vendors were against the new building. On Friday Almeida called a meeting of fish vendors and MMC and assured them that all the illegal selling of fish outside the market will be stopped and strict action will be taken on such vendors from new year. The leader of Vasco fish vendors Caridade Pereira expressed her satisfaction over the assurance given by Almeida and MMC.