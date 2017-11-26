Renowned casting director, Mukesh Chhabra has made a substantial contribution to Indian cinema by introducing some of the most remarkable talents in the country to the world. Having

worked closely with award-winning filmmakers for landmark movies, the cinephile today conducted a master-class at the prestigious International Film Festival of India, 2017.

Associated with critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid, Kai Po Che, Highway, Haider and Dangal, the casting director addressed the

topic, ‘Characterisation and Casting for Cinema’ at his master-class session on 25th November, 2017. With years of cinema expertise, Mukesh successfully heads his own casting company and is a credible authority to open the topic to conversation. The said master-class was an interactive session that sheds light on the exact requirements of the entertainment industry today.During the master-class he said, “Casting is one of the core aspects of filmmaking. I'm glad it's

being talked about at film festivals as well. I want to help talented people meet the right

directors. I love casting more as it gives me happiness. While working on a project, I only follow

my script while casting. As far as Bollywood is concerned, only your talent will take you further,

not contacts. If you’re talented, nepotism doesn’t matter.”The 48 th Edition of IFFI will take place from the 20 th to 28 th of November, 2017 in the beach state of Goa. IFFI is India’s biggest and Asia’s oldest film festival, making it one of the most

prestigious in the world.