A landslide occurred at Jambliche Temb, Chorla Ghat in the wee hours today. The Government officials from concerned departments including Valpoi Mamlatdar, PWD official and Fire Brigade fire personnel and police constables rushed to the site and cleared the road.

Later on around 8 a clock in morning there was again landslide at Chorla Ghat. It took the authorities almost 10 hours to clear the road. There was the massive traffic jam, at Chorla Ghat due to this.

Heavy rainfall has disrupted life completely in the hinterland Taluka of Sattari for past several days.