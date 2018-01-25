Home Breaking News Multiplex Association decides not to screen Padmavat movie in Goa fearing violence Multiplex Association decides not to screen Padmavat movie in Goa fearing violence By Digital Goa - January 25, 2018, 12 :18 pm Multiplex Association decides not to screen Padmavat movie in Goa fearing violence - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Government to clear all claims came under Forest dwellers Act this year – Tribal... Digital Goa - January 25, 2018, 8 :59 pm Smaller theaters in Goa screen Padmavat under police protection Digital Goa - January 25, 2018, 8 :50 pm KTC’s first 100% electric bus all set for operations Digital Goa - January 25, 2018, 7 :15 pm ACB has not followed procedures- SJM Sangodkar Digital Goa - January 24, 2018, 10 :50 pm