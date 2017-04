Mulyavardhan, a value-based education programme by Shantilal Muttha foundation, will be implemented in all the Government primary schools of Goa from June 2017. The Program was running on pilot basic in some primary schools in Goa for the past one year. CM announced this in Goa Education Development Corporation meet further suggesting that the program be linked with Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan and other civic aspects like traffic management and waste and garbage management.