Home Breaking News Mumbai to Goa ferry to start in 1st week of Dec. Will... Mumbai to Goa ferry to start in 1st week of Dec. Will explore feasibility to link Dabolim with Mopa by waterways.MPT dredging is must, says Gadkari By Digital Goa - November 8, 2017, 10 :42 am Mumbai to Goa ferry to start in 1st week of Dec. Will explore feasibility to link Dabolim with Mopa by waterways.MPT dredging is must, says Gadkari - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Nigerian national arrested for possession of drugs, invalid passport Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :15 pm Subhash Velingkar forms new NGO with break away RSS activist Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :14 pm Demonetisation checked terror financing, says Parrikar Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :04 pm Truckers firm of their demand of transportation price hike, Day 2 of tense situation... Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 5 :37 pm