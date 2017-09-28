Margao police arrested one Faiyaz Khatib(36) in the murder case of 42-year old Abdul Kader, a resident of Ravanfond, Margao. Police informed that he was arrested with the gun which he used to commit the crime.

A drinking binge had resulted in the murder of Abdul Kader by Faiyaz on Tuesday afternoon. Faiyaz a resident of Aquem Baixo had shot Kader point blank using a country-made firearm, police sources said, and fled.Both Kader and Khatib are natives of Karnataka. Kader was working as a stone dresser at construction sites, while Khatib was a two-wheeler mechanic.