Home Breaking News Murder & suicide at Anjuna. 36 yr old Assamese woman smothered to... Murder & suicide at Anjuna. 36 yr old Assamese woman smothered to death by 34 yr old Nepali man at Anjuna & later committed suicide by hanging. By Digital Goa - February 26, 2018, 11 :05 am Murder & suicide at Anjuna. 36 yr old Assamese woman smothered to death by 34 yr old Nepali man at Anjuna & later committed suicide by hanging. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Couple gives fake gold as surety for loan of Rs 31 lakh Digital Goa - February 24, 2018, 9 :58 pm One murdered at Xelvona over property feud Digital Goa - February 24, 2018, 9 :51 pm Poor Visibility Hits Flight Operations At Goa Airport Digital Goa - February 23, 2018, 10 :52 pm Govt asks all employers in the state to furnish details of people employed by... Digital Goa - February 23, 2018, 10 :43 pm