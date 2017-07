Transport Minister told the assembly today that the Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) Bill 2017 once enforced will help control most traffic rule violation issues in Goa.

The bill which has been passed by the Lok Sabha last year is likely to be passed by Rajya Sabha in the monsoon session. The bill aims at bringing radical reforms in the transport sector like heavier fines for traffic rules violation, improve licensing system, protect the good Samaritans and check bogus vehicle theft cases.