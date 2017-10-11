Some congress leaders are scarred because they have skeletons are in their cupboards alleged Health Minister and former congressman Vishwajeet Rane. “Some congress leaders are involved in illegal mining and few are in matka gambling. Some leaders even disappeared from public domain because the investigating agencies are behind them,” he added.
“There is no going back to congress for me. My political future and career lies with Parrikar’s leadership,” said Rane
My political future and career lies with Parrikar’s leadership –Rane
