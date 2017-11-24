NABARD released the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2018-19 for South Goa District today.

“Credit potential assessed for South Goa District during the ensuing year 2018-19 is ₹ 3635 crores. The potential assessed for the current year 2017-18 is ₹ 3591 crores. During the year 2016-17, against the potential assessed of ₹ 3038 crore, the achievement was ₹ 2483 crore. The PLP estimates the credit potential for the priority sector advances which include Agriculture, MSME, Housing, Education, Renewable Energy and Export Credit,” said Sushil Naik, DDM – South Goa, NABARD.

Based on NABARD PLP projections, the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for the District is prepared by the Lead District Manager and Bank / Branch-wise targets are allotted to the individual banks functioning in the District.