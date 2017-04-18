Goa College of Engineering (GEC), Farmagudi, in association with the Institution of Engineers (India), Goa State Centre and Mining Engineers’ Association of India, Goa Chapter has organized a two day National Conference on “Challenges in Environment Management: Mines and Industries (CEMMI-17)” on April 20 and 21, 2017.

The conference also marks the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Goa College of Engineering, Farmagudi.

The two day technical programme will address the problems and challenges posed in various fields of environment management towards sustainable development and will discuss solutions to overcome these problems.

The Speakers invited for technical sessions will be academic experts and top executives from reputed organizations dealing with practical environment related issues.

Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Parrikar will be the Chief guest and Minister for PWD, Shri. Sudin Dhavalikar will be the Guest of Honour for the inaugural function of the conference at 10.00 a.m. on April 20, 2017 at GEC.