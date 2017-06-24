Brotherhood, New Delhi, Centre for Disability Studies and Action (TISS), Disability Rights Association of Goa and NABET of QCI are organizing jointly a National Conference on Paradigm Shift in Inclusive Schooling from 26-29 June 2017 at Nalanda Hall, EDC Building, Panaji, Goa.

Special Educators, Therapists, Rehabilitation Social Workers, Psychologists, Doctors, Regular Teachers, Parents, scholars, Teacher Educators and others engaged in education of children with disabilities in an inclusive setting from all over will be attending the conference.

The following themes will be discussed during the conference

• Role of School Management Committee and Leadership

• Admission Policy

• Curriculum and Assessment

• Class Room Management

• Class Room Practices • School Environment

• Teacher Development

• ICT, Assistive Technology and Assistive Devices for facilitating curriculum transactions

The conference is a part of series of conferences across India to share quality indicators among School Inclusive Education Development (SIED) Teams of each school. The focus of the conferences is to encourage the SIED Team to share their experience and learnings with other members of the team and members of SIED Team of other schools. The purpose is also to learn while sharing from other’s experience and practice them while teaching students with disabilities and to provide training to SIED Team in documentation of inclusive education practices and develop their own documentation including Quality Manual (QM), procedures & formats to support the School for Inclusive Education by using the quality indicators. This Documentation will become reference for the schools which can then be used by the team from time to time.

In July 2011, a group of professionals formed a team under the leadership of internationally renowned educationist, Prof. N K Jangira to prepare a programme to develop Quality Indicators for Inclusive Education of student with disabilities. The group was supported by Brotherhood Delhi based organization and Centre for Disability Studies and Action of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Team of National Accreditation Board of Education and Training a constituted Board of Quality Council of India also collaborated to develop the Quality Indicators for Inclusive Education.