Goa’s State Youth Award Winner Malaika Vaz has been awarded with the prestigious National Youth Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The award will be presented to her at the 22nd National Youth Festival to be held on the January 12, 2018 in New Delhi.

Malaika Vaz is a 20-year-old National Geographic Explorer, adventure sports athlete, social entrepreneur, wildlife filmmaker and presenter. Her work has focused on telling impactful stories about the complex relationship between humans and the natural world. Her recent short documentary along with cinematographer Nitye Sood titled “Waghoba: Provider, Destroyer, Deity” focusing on Tiger conflict in central India was screened at wildlife film festivals in the United States, Canada and New Zealand. She is currently working on a feature length investigative documentary on oceanic protection. Malaika is supported by pioneering outdoor company Columbia Sportswear in her adventure sport and wildlife film endeavours.

She is also the Director for the Indo-Pak Climate Peace conference and the Project Lead for the Manta Trust in India and a founder and Director of Untamed Planet Films – production house creating innovative and compelling natural history content.

A PADI Dive master, endurance horse rider, sailor, certified pilot and a national level windsurfer, Malaika’s expeditions and adventures have taken her across all 7 continents, and she is a Limca Book record holder for being the youngest person to participate in research expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic. With her organization ‘Kriya: Empowerment through Action’, she has worked to empower women victims of violence, disadvantaged youth and children from criminally labeled tribal communities through adventure sport and outdoor education.